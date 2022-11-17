Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine says grain deal will be prolonged for 120 days

Ukraine says grain deal will be prolonged for 120 days

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:58 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook the decision was just made in Istanbul, where talks have been held.

Russia-Ukraine War: A farmer harvesting a wheat field with a combine harvester in the Ukrainian Kharkiv region.(AFP)
Bloomberg |

A United Nations-brokered deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea is set to be extended for 120 days, according to Ukraine.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook the decision was just made in Istanbul, where talks have been held.

Read more: Chinese runner chain-smokes his way through entire marathon, not the first time

The original pact, struck in late July involving Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, revived seaborne exports from Ukraine after Russia blockaded the country’s ports following its invasion. It was brokered by Turkey and the UN and signed for an initial 120 days, which are due to run out Saturday. The deal provides for automatic extension for another 120 days unless one of the parties decides to pull out or modify it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP