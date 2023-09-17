Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Ukraine says its forces recapture Klishchiivka village near Bakhmut

Ukraine says its forces recapture Klishchiivka village near Bakhmut

Reuters |
Sep 17, 2023 10:22 PM IST

"Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians and liberated," Alexander Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said in a Telegram post.

The general in command of Ukraine's ground forces said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the eastern village of Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut, which the Russians claimed control of in January.

Servicemen of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade prepare to conduct a reconnaissance mission, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine September 7.(REUTERS)

