Ukraine supreme court chief arrested in $2.7 million graft probe

Ukraine supreme court chief arrested in $2.7 million graft probe

AFP |
May 16, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Ukraine graft probe: A senior official leading the government's anti-corruption efforts informed the development to the reporters.

Ukraine on Tuesday announced that law enforcement had detained the head of the country's supreme court in a $2.7 million bribery inquiry, as Kyiv pursues anti-graft measures required for closer integration with the European Union.

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos and Director of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko attend a press conference dedicated to the detention of Ukraine's Supreme Court head. (Reuters)

"The head of the supreme court has been detained," Oleksandr Klymenko, a senior official leading the government's anti-corruption efforts, told reporters in Kyiv.

