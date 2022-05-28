Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukrainian town Lyman under full control of Russia, claims Moscow

The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.
A satellite image shows damaged buildings and a tank on a road, in Lyman, Ukraine May 25, 2022.(via REUTERS)
Published on May 28, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had captured most of Lyman but that its forces were blocking an advance to Sloviansk, a city a half-hour drive further southwest.

Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.

