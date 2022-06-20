Ukraine war could last 'for years': NATO chief

The war in Ukraine could last "for years", warned NATO's head, according to an interview published Sunday by German daily newspaper Bild.

"We must be prepared for this to last for years," said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices."

