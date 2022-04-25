Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine war: Russia announces ceasefire around Mariupol steel plant for evacuation
world news

Ukraine war: Russia announces ceasefire around Mariupol steel plant for evacuation

Issuing a statement on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said, "From 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians."
The Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, with some large holes blasted in the roof. (Planet Labs via AP)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:13 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Russian defence ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire around Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol city to allow evacuation of civilians from the area.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the defence ministry said, "From 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians," adding those stranded will be taken in any direction that they have chosen, news agency AFP reported.

The ministry also said that Kyiv should show readiness to begin the evacuation efforts by raising white flags at the steel plant. This information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal "via radio channels" every half hour, it further said.

The Azovstal steel plant is currently the last stronghold of Ukraine's resistance since the beginning of the war on February 24.

The announcement of the ceasefire comes a day after the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces attempted to storm the plant, despite President Vladimir Putin's earlier statement that the complex need not be taken.

"We are taking casualties, the situation is critical... we have very many wounded men, (some) are dying, it's a difficult (situation) with guns, ammunition, food, medicines... the situation is rapidly worsening," Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine brigade forces in Mariupol, who is at the plant, said in an interview to an opposition lawmaker on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

On Friday, Russia had said Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries were securely blockaded at Azovstal. Mariupol is currently one of the worst-affected regions by the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

On Saturday, fresh evacuation efforts in the city were "thwarted" by Russian forces, after Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said that there would be another attempt to shift women, children and the elderly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephonic discussion regarding the prevailing situation in Mariupol.

Taking to Twitter, Zelensky said he "stressed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and immediate exchange of blocked troops,” in his discussion with Erdogan.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP