Ukraine war: Russia orders military to withdraw from Kherson city

Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:11 PM IST

"Begin to pull out troops," defence minister Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin

This photograph shows a school corridor in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske. (AFP)
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered Moscow's troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, which Ukrainian forces have been advancing on for weeks.

"Begin to pull out troops," Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who said he proposed the "difficult decision" of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

