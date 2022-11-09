Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:51 PM IST
The cause of death of Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov is not specified.
AFP |
The Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's region of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has died, officials said on Wednesday.
"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram, calling him a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot." Aksyonov did not specify the cause of the death.
