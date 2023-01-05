Home / World News / Ukraine's economy falls 30.4% in 2022 amid Russian invasion: Minister

Ukraine's economy falls 30.4% in 2022 amid Russian invasion: Minister

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The minister said in a statement that Ukraine's economy had suffered its largest losses since independence in 1991.

Russia-Ukraine War: A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in Kyiv.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in Kyiv.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukraine's gross domestic product fell by 30.4% in 2022 according to a preliminary estimate, a fall that was less than expected, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Thursday.

She said in a statement that Ukraine's economy had suffered its largest losses since independence in 1991 due to the large-scale invasion by Russia in February last year.

russia ukraine crisis

