Joe Biden says ‘worried’ on China's Covid handling: 'They're very sensitive…'

US president Joe Biden expressed concern about the situation of Covid in China following World Health Organisation's (WHO) criticism of Beijing. WHO said that China was under-reporting virus deaths, hospital admissions and intensive care unit patients.

Read more: Iran frees actor Taraneh Alidoosti after 18 days amid anti-hijab protests

While, the United States joined the list of countries that have imposed restrictions on travelers from China after the country ended its strict ‘Zero Covid policy’ after almost three years. Hospitals in China are filling and the surge has also overwhelmed funeral homes in the country, reports have said.

On China's handling of the outbreak, Joe Biden said, “They're very sensitive … when we suggest they haven't been that forthcoming.”

Read more: Afghanistan's health emergency as pneumonia cases surge among children: Report

As Beijing continues to downplay the severity of the Covid situation, it reported one related death in the mainland on Wednesday, compared with five on Tuesday, bringing the official death count to 5,259.

Several countries have imposed requirements on travelers from China to be tested for Covid while European Union officials recommended that passengers flying from China should have a negative test before they begin their journeys. Countries have also begun testing and sequencing of wastewater on planes arriving from China and at airports that handle international flights amid fears of the new variant. Beijing has criticised the restrictions calling them unreasonable and unscientific.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON