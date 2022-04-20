Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AP File Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 09:32 PM IST
AFP |

European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.

"Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.

Topics
russia ukraine
