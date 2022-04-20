Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
"Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.
