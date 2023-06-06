Ukraine's secret sabotage: Agents and drones strike Russian targets, reveals report

Ukraine has reportedly established a network of agents and sympathizers within Russia who are carrying out acts of sabotage against Russian targets, according to sources familiar with US intelligence. CNN's exclusive report unveils that Ukraine has even provided these operatives with drones to execute attacks. While the exact origins of the drone attacks in recent days remain uncertain, evidence suggests that Ukraine has formed sabotage cells within Russia, composed of pro-Ukrainian individuals and skilled operatives in warfare tactics. These cells are believed to have received Ukrainian-made drones, with no indications of the involvement of US-provided drones.

Sources familiar with US intelligence reveal Ukraine's alleged network of agents and sympathizers inside Russia, executing drone attacks on Russian targets.

The Russian-Ukrainian border's vastness and difficulty to control make it conducive to smuggling activities. Ukrainian operatives have reportedly utilized well-established smuggling routes to transport drones or drone components into Russia, where they are then assembled. A European intelligence official noted the importance of cash in facilitating these operations, given the region's challenging conditions and the shared motivation for survival.

The individuals responsible for overseeing these activities remain unidentified, leaving uncertainty regarding their true identities. It is believed by US officials that certain factions within Ukraine's intelligence community may be involved. Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has established broad guidelines for intelligence and security services, specific operations do not always necessitate his personal endorsement. The Ukrainian Security Service declined to provide any comments on the enigmatic incidents involving explosions and drone strikes, stating that they will only address them upon achieving their ultimate triumph.

Over the past year, there has been a steady increase in fires and explosions targeting various locations in Russia, including oil depots, railways, military offices, and pipelines. Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in attacks, culminating in the drone strike on the Kremlin. US officials familiar with intelligence suggest that these incidents represent the culmination of months of effort by Ukraine to establish the infrastructure for such acts of sabotage. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, has reportedly proposed bold plans for operations against Russia.

Publicly, senior US officials have condemned the attacks inside Russia, expressing concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict. However, privately, US and Western officials view these cross-border attacks as a strategic military approach that diverts Russian resources to protect their own territory, allowing Ukraine to prepare for a significant counteroffensive. The UK's Foreign Secretary acknowledged Ukraine's right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine, highlighting that legitimate military targets outside a nation's borders are recognized as part of self-defense.

French Vice Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, chief of operations of the Joint Staff, highlighted the importance of the attacks as a means to communicate with both Vladimir Putin and the Russian populace. Vaujour stated that these strikes aim to raise awareness among the Russian public about their potential involvement in the conflict. Additionally, Ukrainian officials have expressed their intention to persist with these attacks within Russia, utilizing them as a diversionary tactic to redirect Russian focus towards internal security matters.

