Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise visit to Baltic region: What's on agenda

Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise visit to Baltic region: What's on agenda

Reuters |
Jan 10, 2024 02:58 PM IST

The surprise visit to Vilnius, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, comes as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is nearing its second anniversary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday at the start of a tour of three Baltic states to discuss his country's war with Russia and Kyiv's plans to join NATO and the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

Announcing his arrival on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelenskiy said he would go on to Latvia and Estonia in the coming days. All three Baltic states are members of the EU and the NATO military alliance.

"Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda," Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda are due to hold talks and a joint press conference was scheduled for 1125 GMT. The Ukrainian leader will also give a public speech, Nauseda's office said.

Zelenskiy arrived on the previously unannounced visit to Vilnius, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, as the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches.

With the prospects of a protracted war growing, Ukraine has been appealing to its Western allies for more financial and military assistance.

"The presidents will discuss the war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine and its integration in the European Union and NATO," Nauseda's office said in a statement.

