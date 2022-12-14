Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine's Zelensky urges Europe to back war tribunal for Russian leaders

Published on Dec 14, 2022 05:35 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “I call on all of you, your parties and states to effectively support this work,” Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen. (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday urged Europe to help set up a tribunal to try Russia's leadership for the "crime of aggression", as he accepted the EU's top rights award.

"I call on all of you, your parties and states to effectively support this work. The tribunal must start working," Zelensky told the European Parliament in a speech via video link.

