Ukraine's Zelensky warns on Russia’s intent to regroup

Russian troops kept up attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, with another seven missiles hitting Zaporizhzhia in the southeast Friday night, knocking out heat to thousands. More than 1,000 missiles and drones have hit energy targets since Russia’s invasion in February, the government said. The bulk of the hits have come since early October. Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is experiencing long periods without power.

Read more: Russia's ominous missile move sparks fears Vladimir Putin may use nukes: Report

Two Russian fighter planes “made an unsafe and unprofessional approach toward” NATO Allied Maritime Command warships in the Baltic Sea on Thursday morning, the command said on Friday.

Despite pledges of support from Ukraine’s allies, there have been more calls for negotiation, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying he hopes Volodymyr Zelensky will agree to resume peace talks. Zelenskiy said Russia may seek a “short truce” merely to regroup after recent setbacks.