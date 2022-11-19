Russia's ominous missile move sparks fears Vladimir Putin may use nukes: Report

Moscow has secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles from Belarus to Russia sparking fears of a bigger escalation in Ukraine which could include use of the whether Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons, The Mirror reported.

Air-freighting scores of S-300 and S-400s could also be a precaution against a retaliation from Ukraine for Russia’s recent blitz, the report suggested.

“Whatever Russia has in mind to inflict on Ukraine the Kremlin appears to be expecting retaliation on its own soil from Ukraine or the West. Analysts believe with these missile moves done so rapidly, just prior to this week’s massive bombardments, the two are interconnected," the report said.

“But more ominously they may indicate that worse may yet be to come and they are preparing for a big reaction to this activity," the report added.

“There has been talk of a dirty bomb," the report further claimed.

From November 9-13 around 20 IL- 76 large military transport flights were recorded from Belarus to military airfields in western and southern Russia, the outlet reported adding that each was loaded with pallets of the missiles, totalling at least 70 missiles in al.

The missile deployment comes as it emerged as many as 83,460 Russian soldiers have died in the invasion, 2,879 tanks destroyed, 278 aircraft hit and 1,536 destroyed since February 24.

