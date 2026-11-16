Ukrainian drones strike Crimea bridge; Kremlin says minor damage caused, traffic unaffected

Ukrainian drones struck a bridge across the Kerch Strait, which connects Russia and Crimea, causing minor damage, the Kremlin and the peninsula's Russia-backed governor said on Monday.

A freight train runs on rails of a railway link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (AP Photo/Representative)

Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Minor damage is being assessed. Traffic across the bridge continues”, Reuters reported.

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Drone strike causes minor damage to Crimea Bridge

Earlier on Monday, Crimea's Russia-backed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, had said that traffic on the bridge would remain restricted until around midday.

The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge, which spans the Kerch Strait, serves as the only direct link between Russia's transport network and the Crimean peninsula. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it in 2014.

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{{^usCountry}} The bridge has served as a crucial supply route for Russian forces operating in Ukraine and is widely regarded as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's flagship infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bridge has served as a crucial supply route for Russian forces operating in Ukraine and is widely regarded as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's flagship infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

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The structure comprises separate road and railway sections, both supported by concrete stilts. These sections lead to a wider span supported by steel arches, allowing ships to pass through the waterway connecting the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov.

Since Putin launched Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the bridge has been targeted by Ukraine several times. A truck bomb attack in October 2022 killed four people and significantly reduced the bridge's capacity for several months.

The overnight drone strike comes amid an escalation in Russian attacks on bridges across Ukraine in recent months, including in the capital Kyiv.

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Although only a handful of countries have recognised Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, the Kremlin has maintained that the issue has been settled "forever."