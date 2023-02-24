Home / World News / Watch: 300 litres paint, 365 days of war- Ukraine flag painted on London road

Published on Feb 24, 2023 08:29 AM IST

ByMallika Soni

Several activists painted a huge Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. Using over 300 litres of colour, Campaign group named "Led By Donkeys" painted the 5382 square feet Ukrainian flag using wheelbarrows and brushes to paint the huge flag.

“Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) embassy in London will serve to remind him of that,” the group said in a statement.

The colours used for the painting were non-toxic, washable and designed for road art, the group informed. However due to traffic disruptions, three men and a woman were arrested and taken into custody "on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway."

"ARRESTS IN KENSINGTON: At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway. Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody," Kensington & Chelsea Police tweeted.

    Mallika Soni

