Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say

Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say

world news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:23 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "At exactly 7.00 o'clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014," Alexei Kulemzin said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Workers repair power lines in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks for years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on Thursday.

Read more: US plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine: What it means for Kyiv and Moscow

"At exactly 7.00 o'clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the city, said on Telegram.

"Forty rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at civilians in our city," Kulemzin said. He cast the attack as a war crime.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP