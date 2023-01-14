Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukrainian governor says massive Russian missile attack possible on Saturday

Ukrainian governor says massive Russian missile attack possible on Saturday

world news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Reuters |

The governor of the central Cherkasy region warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch a massive missile strike later on Saturday and urged residents to take shelter during air raid sirens.

Read more: Russia's or Ukraine's or up for grabs? What is happening in this salt mine town

Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases. His statement came shortly after air attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit critical infrastructure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP