UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban

Published on Dec 30, 2022 02:16 AM IST

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.

