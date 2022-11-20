UN atomic watchdog chief denounces 'targeted strikes' on Ukraine nuclear plant
Published on Nov 20, 2022 11:33 PM IST
"Around a dozen strikes" had targeted the (Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant) plant, UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said, without blaming Ukraine or Russia for the explosions.
AFP |
UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Sunday denounced the "targeted" strikes at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for a "stop to this madness".
"Around a dozen strikes" had targeted the plant, he said, without blaming Ukraine or Russia for the explosions. The situation was "very serious", he told French broadcaster BFMTV.
