UN atomic watchdog chief denounces 'targeted strikes' on Ukraine nuclear plant

Published on Nov 20, 2022 11:33 PM IST

"Around a dozen strikes" had targeted the (Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant) plant, UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said, without blaming Ukraine or Russia for the explosions.

File photo of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (AFP)
UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Sunday denounced the "targeted" strikes at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for a "stop to this madness".

"Around a dozen strikes" had targeted the plant, he said, without blaming Ukraine or Russia for the explosions. The situation was "very serious", he told French broadcaster BFMTV.

