Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN extends 'stay home' order for Afghan staff till May amid female worker ban

UN extends 'stay home' order for Afghan staff till May amid female worker ban

Reuters |
Apr 11, 2023 04:13 PM IST

The UN said last week that the Taliban administration had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organisation.

The United Nations' mission to Afghanistan has launched a review of its operations and asked Afghan staff not to come to the office until May 5 after the Taliban administration barred its female workers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Taliban have not commented on the order.

The United Nations said last week that the Taliban administration had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organisation. The Taliban have not commented on the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united nations afghanistan taliban
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP