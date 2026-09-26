UN General Assembly LIVE: Jaishankar's key address today; India slams Pakistan over Shehbaz Sharif's speech
UN General Assembly LIVE: External affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York during the “morning session”. Meanwhile, India hit back at Pakistan over Shehbaz Sharif’s address, accusing Islamabad of terrorism, deceit and duplicity.
UN General Assembly LIVE: India on Saturday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, accusing Islamabad of terrorism, deceit and duplicity. India also warned that Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism would have consequences....Read More
Meanwhile, External affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st UNGA in New York during the “morning session” today.
India slams Pakistan over Sharif's UN address
Exercising India’s right of reply, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot rejected Pakistan’s remarks on India and Jammu and Kashmir. She also criticised Islamabad over its record on terrorism, democratic rights and the treatment of minorities.
“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” Gahlot said.
"We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan's terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world," Petal Gahlot told the Assembly.
Nepal PM proposes establishing Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism with India, China
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called for the creation of a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism led by Nepal, India and China following the recent flash floods that caused widespread destruction in the region.
In his first address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Shah said, "The Hindu Kush Himalaya is home to nearly two billion people. These mountains provide water, ecosystems, agriculture and livelihoods to populations far beyond Nepal. The Himalayas are not peripheral to the planet. They are part of the planet's life-support system," Shah said.
"That is why, as an urgent first step, we propose that we establish a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, led by Nepal, India and China," Shah said.
He said the mechanism should facilitate the sharing of satellite data and expertise. "Through this mechanism, let us share satellite data and expertise."
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 26 Sept 2026, 05:12:33 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: Yemen tells UN that Houthi rebels' moves threaten global economy
UN General Assembly LIVE: Yemen’s internationally recognised government has once again called on world leaders to help defeat the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, warning on Thursday that their presence near one of the world’s busiest waterways poses a threat to the global economy.
The Houthis have announced a blockade of Saudi shipping while claiming that commercial vessels in the Red Sea face no other threat.
However, Abdullah Abdulkader al Alimi-Bawzer, vice president of Yemen’s internationally recognised government council, urged world leaders at the UN General Assembly not to rely on assurances from the Houthis.
“The Houthi militias' use of the safety of navigation as a tool for blackmail threatens not only Yemen. It is taking hostage the entire global economy,” he said.
- 26 Sept 2026, 04:41:03 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: Nepal PM proposes establishing Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism with India, China
UN General Assembly LIVE: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called for the creation of a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism led by Nepal, India and China following the recent flash floods that caused widespread destruction in the region.
In his first address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Shah said, "The Hindu Kush Himalaya is home to nearly two billion people. These mountains provide water, ecosystems, agriculture and livelihoods to populations far beyond Nepal. The Himalayas are not peripheral to the planet. They are part of the planet's life-support system," Shah said.
"That is why, as an urgent first step, we propose that we establish a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, led by Nepal, India and China," Shah said.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 26 Sept 2026, 04:32:47 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: UN only as strong as its members want it to be, spokesperson says
UN General Assembly LIVE: The role of global multilateral institutions came under discussion during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, with senior US and UN officials speaking about international conflicts, the effectiveness of global institutions and the priorities of individual nations.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric spoke to ANI about the organisation's role and its ability to help maintain international peace and security.
Responding to criticism of multilateral institutions, Dujarric said, “The UN's role in peace and security, particularly through the Security Council, is only as strong as its strongest member states and as strong as all of its member states want it to be."
- 26 Sept 2026, 04:27:16 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: Lebanon PM stresses need to avert 'vacuum' during UN speech
UN General Assembly LIVE: Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told the UN on Friday that steps must be taken to "avert the vacuum" that could emerge if the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon is withdrawn without a workable replacement.
The UN Security Council, under pressure from the US, decided last month that the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has operated in the country since 1978, will end in December.
"What we wish to stress here and today is the need to avert the vacuum that UNIFIL's withdrawal could create, were it to take place without agreement on a new international force to replace it," Salam said in his address to the UN General Assembly.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 26 Sept 2026, 04:23:01 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir issue at UN
UN General Assembly LIVE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought up the Kashmir issue during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, saying the matter requires a “just and fair solution”.
Sharif said the people of Kashmir had been waiting for the United Nations to honour its commitment to holding a “free and impartial plebiscite” under its supervision.
He alleged that generations of Kashmiris had faced “illegal occupation, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance, sexual violence, and collective punishment".
- 26 Sept 2026, 04:19:07 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: India slams Pakistan over Sharif's UN address
UN General Assembly LIVE: Exercising India’s right of reply, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot rejected Pakistan’s remarks on India and Jammu and Kashmir. She also criticised Islamabad over its record on terrorism, democratic rights and the treatment of minorities.
“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” Gahlot said.
"We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan's terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world," Petal Gahlot told the Assembly.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 26 Sept 2026, 04:08:18 PM IST
UN General Assembly LIVE: Jaishankar's key address at UNGA today
UN General Assembly LIVE: External affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York during the “morning session”.
On Saturday, he also met representatives from Russia and Iran on the sidelines of the high-level session, days after US President Donald Trump signed a new law imposing sanctions on countries that buy oil and gas from Moscow and Tehran.