UN General Assembly LIVE: Jaishankar's key address today; India slams Pakistan over Shehbaz Sharif's speech

Meanwhile, External affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st UNGA in New York during the “morning session” today.

India slams Pakistan over Sharif's UN address

Exercising India’s right of reply, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot rejected Pakistan’s remarks on India and Jammu and Kashmir. She also criticised Islamabad over its record on terrorism, democratic rights and the treatment of minorities.

“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” Gahlot said.

"We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan's terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world," Petal Gahlot told the Assembly.

Nepal PM proposes establishing Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism with India, China

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called for the creation of a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism led by Nepal, India and China following the recent flash floods that caused widespread destruction in the region.

In his first address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Shah said, "The Hindu Kush Himalaya is home to nearly two billion people. These mountains provide water, ecosystems, agriculture and livelihoods to populations far beyond Nepal. The Himalayas are not peripheral to the planet. They are part of the planet's life-support system," Shah said.

"That is why, as an urgent first step, we propose that we establish a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, led by Nepal, India and China," Shah said.

He said the mechanism should facilitate the sharing of satellite data and expertise. "Through this mechanism, let us share satellite data and expertise."