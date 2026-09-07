UN adopts resolution to correct Africa's size on world maps over US objections

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday calling for world maps to more accurately reflect the relative size of Africa and other regions, over the objections of the US.

The resolution, backed by the African Union, aimed at "a more accurate representation" of continental landmasses. (Equal Earth)

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The so-called Mercator projection, in use since the 16th century, makes Africa look comparatively small while inflating the size of land masses further away from the equator.

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Deep Dive What is the goal of the UN's 'Correct the Map' resolution? The goal of the 'Correct the Map' resolution is to promote more accurate representations of continental landmasses and correct historical distortions in commonly used world maps, particularly the Mercator projection. Why did the US oppose the UN resolution on correcting world maps? The US opposed the resolution, labeling it as a mockery of the UN's purpose, and criticized it for focusing on map projections instead of addressing more pressing international issues. How does the 'Equal Earth' map projection differ from the Mercator projection? The 'Equal Earth' map projection presents landmasses in their true relative sizes, as opposed to the Mercator projection, which distorts the sizes of countries, especially near the equator, making Africa appear much smaller.

As a result, the African continent appears to be roughly as big as Greenland, though at 11.7 million square miles (30.3 million sq kilometers) it’s about 14 times as large.

The non-binding “Correct the Map” resolution was presented by Togo on behalf of the African Group at the UN, and won support from 164 countries. The US was the only country to vote against it, while six abstained.

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“Beyond cartography, this initiative underscores the importance of representing Africa on the basis of objective and scientifically established realities,” African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement welcoming the Sept. 4 vote. “Africa must be represented as it truly is: in its true dimensions and in its rightful place in the world.”

The African Union previously threw its weight behind the campaign led by the advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, to promote the so-called 2018 Equal Earth projection. The groups have urged the World Bank and United Nations to officially adopt the Equal Earth map.

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The US opposition echoed the Trump administration’s broader campaign against what it calls “woke” policies. “This resolution mocks the work and purpose of this institution,” the US Mission to the UN said in a statement. “Instead of focusing on genuine problems of international peace, prosperity, or good relations, this body is debating map projects from the 16th century, and their role in promoting reparations.”