e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

UN may run out of money by end of the month, says secretary general Guterres

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
United Nations
To cut costs, Antonio Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.
To cut costs, Antonio Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.(AP FILE)
         

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

“Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month,” he wrote.

To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

Guterres had asked member states earlier this year to up contributions to the world body to head off cash flow problems, but they refused, a UN official said on condition of anonymity.

“The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States,” Guterres said.

Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the UN’s operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to $5.4 billion, with the United States contributing 22 percent.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 08:25 IST

tags
top news
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 09:37 IST
Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today
Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today
Oct 08, 2019 09:15 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Man steals over 25 kg gold from employer after losing money on IPL betting: Cops
Man steals over 25 kg gold from employer after losing money on IPL betting: Cops
Oct 08, 2019 09:39 IST
China puts curbs on teaching of MBBS in English amid surge of Indian students
China puts curbs on teaching of MBBS in English amid surge of Indian students
Oct 08, 2019 07:38 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
India’s opposition faces a tough test | Analysis
India’s opposition faces a tough test | Analysis
Oct 08, 2019 08:28 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News