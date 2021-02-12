Home / World News / UN rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolution
UN rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolution

Myanmar's envoy said before the vote that the resolution was "not acceptable".
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:51 PM IST
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)

The top United Nations human rights body called on Myanmar on Friday to release Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials and to refrain from using violence on people protesting against the military coup.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution brought by Britain and the European Union (EU) unanimously without a vote, although Russia and China said afterwards that they "disassociated" themselves from the consensus.

Myanmar's envoy said before the vote that the resolution was "not acceptable".

