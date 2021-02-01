IND USA
UN Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar military coup on Tuesday: Diplomats

Western leaders condemned Monday's seizure of power by the military and called for the release of those detained.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Activists affiliated with Civil Society in Kathmandu, Nepal, hold placards during a protest against Myanmar's military.(REUTERS)

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar on Tuesday, diplomats said, after the country's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids.

