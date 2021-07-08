UN Security Council likely to address situation in Haiti today

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is likely to convene a meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen on Wednesday. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency. "Maybe, tomorrow, I think, we [will] discuss Haiti," French Ambassador and President of the Security Council Nicolas de Riviere de Riviere told reporters on Wednesday, reports news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, four suspected killers of Moise were fatally shot by police and two others were arrested, AP reported citing Haiti Police Chief Léon Charles. Three police officers who had been held hostage were freed in the incident, AP said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the assassination of Moise, while the UNSC expressed deep shock, sorrow and sympathy over Moise's death.

"The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The United Nations will continue to stand with the Government and the people of Haiti," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Speaking for the Security Council, de Riviere expressed his deep shock, sorrow and sympathy.

Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said. "Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," Joseph said

The Security Council last week said in a statement that it was deeply concerned by the "political, security, and humanitarian conditions in Haiti and stressed the primary responsibility of the government of Haiti to address the situation."