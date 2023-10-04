‘Under his leadership…’: Vladimir Putin's praise for ‘very wise’ PM Modi

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that he is a "very wise man", adding that India is making great strides in development under his leadership. The Russian leader expressed hope for further cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi in the field of financial security and the fight against cybercrime, Russia-based media RT reported.

Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making very great strides in development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda,” Vladimir Putin said.

Last month as well, Vladimir Putin had praised PM Modi saying that he was doing the "right thing" in promoting the Make in India programme.

In an address at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian president said, "You know, we did not have domestically made cars then, but we do now. It is true that they look more modest than Mercedes or Audi cars, which we bought in vast amounts in the 1990s, but this is not an issue. I think that we should emulate many of our partners, for example, India."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They are focused on the manufacture and use of Indian-made vehicles. I think that Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing in promoting the Make in India programme. He is right," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail