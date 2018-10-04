United States halts family visas to same-sex partners of foreign diplomats

The United States has stopped issuing family visas to same-sex partners of foreign diplomats and staff of international organisations serving in the country.

Those already here have until December 31 to produce proof of marriage. “Processes” will be put in place in view of the fact that some countries do not allow same-sex marriage.

“As of 1 October 2018, same-sex domestic partners accompanying or seeking to join newly arrived United Nations officials must provide proof of marriage to be eligible for a G-4 visa or to seek a change into such status,” said a Trump administration note circulated at the United Nations.

The new rule impacts foreign diplomats posted to their countries’ missions to the US and international organisations based here such as the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund that are covered by the G-4 category visa.

An estimated 105 such families currently in the US will be impacted, the US has said, and 55 of them are those employed with international organisations. India is among 71 countries that do not recognise same-sex marriage; only 25 countries do.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 09:52 IST