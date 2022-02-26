UNSC resolution against Russia's Ukraine invasion: Who voted for, who abstained
- With Russia's veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council, the resolution against Moscow's aggression was always doomed to fail.
Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that deplored the country’s aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and called for unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory. With Moscow’s veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council, the resolution was always doomed to fail. The debate and subsequent voting, however, held significance given the strategic partnership of some members with Russia.
"Let me make one thing clear. Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote.
Eleven of the 15 permanent and non-permanent members voted for the resolution which was co-written by the US and Albania, while three countries abstained.
Hours before the vote, the text of the draft resolution was watered down to gain more support.
The word "condemns" was replaced by "deplores" and a reference to Chapter 7 of the UN Charter was deleted. The resolution reaffirmed the commitment of members to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and called on parties to abide by the Minsk agreements.
Read | ‘We are all here…’: Ukraine President responds to Russian pressure in video
Countries that voted to adopt the motion were France, Britain, US, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway. China, India, and United Arab Emirates abstained.
China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, told the Council that the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld."
“Security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations...Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West,” Zhang said.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, T S Tirumurti, urged for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and stressed the need for dialogue to settle differences and disputes, however daunting.
It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.
-
‘We are all here…’: Ukraine President responds to Russian pressure in video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday posted a video on social media vowing alongside other government officials to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion. The self-shot video from central Kyiv was aimed at quelling the rumours of him fleeing Ukraine amid Russian aggression.
-
Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said its “partial restriction” on Facebook takes effect Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means.
-
'Mom, dad, love you': Despairing scenes in Ukraine as Russian troops advance
Within a day, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension escalated with Russian troops closing in on capital Kyiv invading Ukraine from land air and sea, painting Ukraine in one stroke of despair, though Ukrainian soldiers are not leaving the ground. Several photos and videos from the ground of how Ukrainian soldiers, nationals are dealing with the war have gone viral on social media.
-
Russian bans British airlines from landing and flying over its airspace
In an official statement, Rosaviatsia aviation authority - the federal air transport agency of the Russia, said that the restriction on UK-linked flights was imposed “as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities,” according to AFP.
-
Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier.