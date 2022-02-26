UNSC resolution against Russia's Ukraine invasion: Who voted for, who abstained

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that deplored the country’s aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and called for unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory. With Moscow’s veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council, the resolution was always doomed to fail. The debate and subsequent voting, however, held significance given the strategic partnership of some members with Russia.

"Let me make one thing clear. Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote.

Eleven of the 15 permanent and non-permanent members voted for the resolution which was co-written by the US and Albania, while three countries abstained.

Hours before the vote, the text of the draft resolution was watered down to gain more support.

The word "condemns" was replaced by "deplores" and a reference to Chapter 7 of the UN Charter was deleted. The resolution reaffirmed the commitment of members to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and called on parties to abide by the Minsk agreements.

Countries that voted to adopt the motion were France, Britain, US, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway. China, India, and United Arab Emirates abstained.

China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, told the Council that the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld."

“Security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations...Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West,” Zhang said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, T S Tirumurti, urged for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and stressed the need for dialogue to settle differences and disputes, however daunting.

It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.