Unvaccinated employees to face unpaid leave or termination, warn 2 airlines

Amid the rise in number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the world, two major airlines have made it mandatory for their employees to get vaccinated. Canada-based WestJet and United Airlines in the US have said employees who fail to get themselves vaccinated will face termination of employment.

WestJet has asked all employees to get their vaccination status attested by September 24, or get fully vaccinated by October 30. The Onex Corp-owned airline said a full vaccination status would be mandatory for all future employees hired by the airline.

"As part of its vaccine mandate, the airline will not provide testing as an alternative to vaccination," the company said in a statement.

United, on the other hand, has set September 27 as the deadline for its employees to get vaccinated. However, those whose bids for exemptions based on medical reasons or religious beliefs are denied will get five more weeks to get vaccinated, the airline said.

After that, it added, they will face termination or unpaid leave.

United said requests for medical exemptions will be judged by medical staffers including nurses, while requests for waivers based on religious beliefs will be handled by personnel-office employees.

Workers who routinely come in contact with passengers, such as flight attendants, gate agents and pilots, and whose exemptions are approved will face indefinite unpaid leave starting October 2. They won't be allowed back on the job until the pandemic “meaningfully recedes,” according to one of the memos circulated by the Chicago-based company.

What other airlines are doing?

United has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among US airlines. Delta Air Lines says it will levy a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees who are covered by the company’s health plan. Others, including American Airlines, say they will cut off paid leave for unvaccinated workers who contract Covid-19.

Concern over Delta variant

According to US government data, new infections are at their highest level since March and likely to rise into the fall as more people are hospitalised.

The resurgence in Covid-19 cases has been spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, prompting many companies to come out with mask mandates and change their vaccination policies.