Tim Scott joins 2024 presidential race, read full list of contenders vying for the top spot

In a bid to secure the Republican nomination and prevent Donald Trump from facing off against Joe Biden once again, sole Black Republican Senator Tim Scott, 57, formally launched his presidential campaign on Monday. Speaking at Charleston Southern University in South Carolina, Scott expressed concerns about the current state of the nation under President Biden and the "radical left."

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023.(AP)

The announcement adds Scott's name to the growing list of candidates vying for the top post, signalling an intensifying race for the 2024 presidential election.

List of candidates announcing to run for Presidential post

Republican presidential nomination race

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump, 76, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. On November 15, 2022, Trump launched his campaign from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's decision to run for a third time did not come as a surprise, as he had been hinting at it for several months. (ALSO READ: US has ‘lost its way’, Donald Trump says with a new ‘nickname’ for Joe Biden)

During his announcement, Trump described the United States as being "in decline" and emphasized his administration's achievements, referring to it as a "golden age." However, Trump's candidacy is not without challenges. He is currently facing multiple investigations, though he denies any wrongdoing. Additionally, he has become estranged from some prominent figures within the Republican Party due to controversies surrounding his 2020 election claims and the events of January 6.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, is expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president. While DeSantis has not yet made his official announcement, sources indicate that he will file the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in late May. DeSantis, who was re-elected for a second term in November 2022, is considered Trump's main competitor within the party.

According to a recent poll, Trump currently holds 58% support among Republicans and GOP-leaning independents, while DeSantis has garnered 16%. However, a majority of these voters expressed satisfaction with either Trump or DeSantis as the party's nominee.

Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, 51, declared her presidential bid on February 14. Haley, who also served as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is the first prominent Republican to challenge Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur, announced his Republican candidacy on February 21. Ramaswamy emphasized the importance of putting merit back into various aspects of American society. (ALSO READ: Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy becomes the second 2024 presidential candidate to accept Bitcoin donations)

Perry Johnson

Perry Johnson, a 75-year-old Michigan businessman, launched his presidential campaign during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in March. Despite his lack of political experience, Johnson received a notable percentage of support in CPAC's straw poll.

Asa Hutchinson

Asa Hutchinson, a former Arkansas governor, officially announced his presidential bid on April 2. Hutchinson, 72, aims to appeal to voters seeking leaders who embody the best aspects of America.

Larry Elder

Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host, entered the race for the Republican nomination on April 20. Although considered a long shot candidate, Elder gained attention during the 2021 recall election to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Democratic presidential nomination race

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson, 70, a bestselling author, announced her candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination on March 4. Williamson ran for president in 2020, focusing on pacifist and progressive platforms.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, announced his bid for the Democratic nomination on April 19. Kennedy, an attorney and activist, aims to address the perceived corruption resulting from the merging of state and corporate power.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, 80, has confirmed his intention to seek a second term in office. In a pre-recorded video released on April 25, Biden announced his 2024 campaign, emphasizing the need to protect and expand freedom. Biden has consistently expressed his intention to run in 2024, barring any major health issues.

Biden's candidacy potentially sets the stage for a rematch with Trump, who he defeated in the 2020 election. Biden has stated that he is undeterred by the possibility of facing Trump again and believes his message of leadership appealing to the best of America resonates with voters.

