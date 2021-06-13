Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US air travel rebounds as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19
world news

US air travel rebounds as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19

The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints on Friday.
PTI | , Dallas
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Airline bookings have been picking up since around February, as more Americans were vaccinated against Covid-19. In picture - TSA checkpoint at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan.(Reuters)

The airline industry's recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through US airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints on Friday. It was the first time in 15 months that the number of security screenings has surpassed 2 million in a single day.

Airline bookings have been picking up since around February, as more Americans were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the US, travel restrictions, such as mandatory quarantines, have eased.

The crowds Friday were only 74% of the volume compared to the same day in 2019. However, the 2.03 million was 1.5 million more travelers than the same day last year, according to the TSA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air travel covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP