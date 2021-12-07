Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
world news

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Those calling for a boycott are “grandstanding” and should stop “so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas,” Zhao Lijian, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, earlier said.
US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (File Photo / AP)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Agencies |

The Biden administration announced on Monday that US officials will not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after China pledged unspecified “countermeasures” against any such diplomatic boycott.

Those calling for a boycott are “grandstanding” and should stop “so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas,” Zhao Lijian, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, earlier said. “If the US insists in wilfully clinging to its course, China will take resolute countermeasures,” he said at a news conference.

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims.

The US boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the games. The US is next due to host an Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, raising the question of how China might respond in the interim. Beijing says it opposes the politicisation of sports, but it has punished American sports leagues in the past, including the National Basketball Association, for running afoul of its political red lines.

Hong Kong warns WSJ of ‘incitement’ in editorial

Hong Kong’s government has warned the Wall Street Journal it may have broken the law by publishing an editorial that said casting blank ballots was one of the “last ways” for residents to voice dissent. The warning letter, which the US media outlet published on Monday, comes as China’s ruling Communist Party transforms the business hub into something more closely resembling the authoritarian mainland. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP