US announces 'severe' sanctions on Russia as Putin annexes Ukraine's 4 regions

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 08:30 PM IST

The White House has announced the decision on sanctions on Russia amid Kremlin's declaration that it has annexed four areas of neighboring Ukraine.

The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law. (File)(AP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

The United States on Friday announced "severe" new sanctions against Russian officials and the country's defense industry in response to the Kremlin's declaration that it has annexed four areas of neighboring Ukraine.

"The United States is imposing swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement. It also announced that G7 allies support imposing "costs" on any country that backs the Kremlin's attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions.

