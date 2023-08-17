Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use

US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to block changes that made the drug more accessible.

A US appeals court ruled on Wednesday to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, partially upholding a lower court ruling that alarmed abortion advocates and pharmaceutical companies.

Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now(AP)

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to block changes that made the drug more accessible, but reversed a lower court ruling that suspended the drug's approval in 2000.

Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now, following an emergency order from the US Supreme Court in April preserving the status quo during the appeal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP