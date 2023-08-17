US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use

A US appeals court ruled on Wednesday to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, partially upholding a lower court ruling that alarmed abortion advocates and pharmaceutical companies.

Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to block changes that made the drug more accessible, but reversed a lower court ruling that suspended the drug's approval in 2000.

Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now, following an emergency order from the US Supreme Court in April preserving the status quo during the appeal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON