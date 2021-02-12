Home / World News / US to revoke 'terrorist' status of Yemen's Houthis on Feb 16: Antony Blinken
world news

US to revoke 'terrorist' status of Yemen's Houthis on Feb 16: Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States would "closely monitor" Houthi activities and is "actively identifying" new sanctions targets, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.
Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:15 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced that he will revoke, effective Feb. 16, designations of Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organisation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced that he will revoke, effective Feb. 16, designations of Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organisation and a specially designated global terrorist group.

