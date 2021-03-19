Home / World News / US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" in front of the US Capitol Building.(REUTERS / File)

A federal grand jury has charged four members of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory, according to a new superseding indictment unsealed on Friday.

The indictment alleges that Ethan Nordean of Washington, Joseph Biggs of Florida, Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania and Charles Donohoe of North Carolina conspired to encourage members of the group to attend the Stop the Steal protest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

It also says they worked to obtain paramilitary equipment used for the attack on the US Capitol, dismantled metal barriers set up to protect the building, and communicated using handheld radios and encrypted messaging applications.

All four defendants are the leaders of Proud Boys chapters in their respective states, the indictment says.

The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, with Biggs declaring in a social media post on Nov. 5, threatening war if the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump, who lost the vote.

Later that month, on Nov. 27, Nordean declared: "We tried playing nice and by the rules, now you will deal with the monster you created."

