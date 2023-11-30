Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / US charges Indian man Nikhil Gupta in plot to kill US citizen: See indictment

US charges Indian man Nikhil Gupta in plot to kill US citizen: See indictment

ByHT News Desk
Nov 30, 2023 07:58 AM IST

US said Nikhil Gupta agreed to pay an assassin USD 100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

An Indian national was on Wednesday charged by US federal prosecutors in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil. Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G Olsen said.

Here's the full indictment

The indictment has not named the US citizen but it is believed to be Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. (AP)

The indictment came after the Financial Times reported that the US authorities foiled a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of Sikhs for Justice. India responded to the report and said New Delhi considers such inputs very seriously. On Wednesday, Indian MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a high-level committee has been set up to look into the security concerns raised by the US government. India has not yet reacted to the indictment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India," United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.

Williams said that his Office and law enforcement partners neutralised this “deadly and outrageous threat. We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil, and stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
khalistani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP