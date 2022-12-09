US citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia. She spent 11 months in detention
Sarah Krivanek: Sarah Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai.
Sarah Krivanek, a US citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's Domodedovo airport late on Thursday.
Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The airport's website showed the aircraft had departed.
