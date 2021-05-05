Home / World News / US companies add most jobs in 7 months: ADP data
US companies add most jobs in 7 months: ADP data

Company payrolls increased by 742,000 during the month after an upwardly revised 565,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday.
MAY 05, 2021
US private employers in April added the most jobs in seven months as hiring continues to improve on the back of vaccinations and business re-openings.

Company payrolls increased by 742,000 during the month after an upwardly revised 565,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 850,000.

Economists expect employment to continue to improve as Covid-19-related shutdowns and health concerns subside. The ADP data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report, which is forecast to show a 995,000 gain in April payrolls, with some economists projecting an increase of one million or more.

