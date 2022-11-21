Home / World News / US defense chief 'welcomes' chance to meet China counterpart

US defense chief 'welcomes' chance to meet China counterpart

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 01:50 PM IST

Lloyd Austin: Austin last met Wei in June in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest defence summit.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is seen.(Reuters)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would welcome the chance to meet his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe during an upcoming visit to Cambodia, the Pentagon's spokesman said Monday.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder stopped short of announcing a meeting, but said the United States was in contact with China's defence ministry about the issue.

"Secretary Austin has frequently expressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open between the US and China and welcomes the opportunity to meet with his (Chinese) counterpart in Cambodia," Ryder said in a statement.

Austin last met Wei in June in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest defence summit.

Read more: FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

But tensions between the two sides subsequently spiked over a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to self-governing democracy Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Beijing and Washington have since moved to lower the temperature, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping meeting with President Joe Biden on November 14 and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lloyd austin
lloyd austin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out