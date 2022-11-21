Home / World News / FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 01:19 PM IST

FIFA World Cup: Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was conducting a live broadcast during which items from her handbag were stolen.

FIFA World Cup: Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was conducting a live broadcast.(Twitter)
FIFA World Cup: Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was conducting a live broadcast.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

An Argentinian TV reporter was taken aback by the response of Qatari police after getting robbed during the opening days of the 2022 World Cup, a report said. The tournament kicked off on Sunday evening as Qatar faced Ecuador in the first match.

In the build-up to the opening match, Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was conducting a live broadcast during which items from her handbag were stolen, The Mirror reported.

When she reported the robbery to the local police authorities asked her what punishment they would like to be imposed on the thief.

“I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'”, she said.

Read more: Russian state media calls for 'hurting' US, UK with direct deterrence

The statement left her confused.

"What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?", she said.

Earlier, a Danish network crew was approached by a group whilst they were producing a piece.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
fifa world cup
fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out