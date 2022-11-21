FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

An Argentinian TV reporter was taken aback by the response of Qatari police after getting robbed during the opening days of the 2022 World Cup, a report said. The tournament kicked off on Sunday evening as Qatar faced Ecuador in the first match.

In the build-up to the opening match, Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was conducting a live broadcast during which items from her handbag were stolen, The Mirror reported.

When she reported the robbery to the local police authorities asked her what punishment they would like to be imposed on the thief.

“I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'”, she said.

Read more: Russian state media calls for 'hurting' US, UK with direct deterrence

The statement left her confused.

"What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?", she said.

Earlier, a Danish network crew was approached by a group whilst they were producing a piece.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON