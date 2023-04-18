Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan amid power struggles, says Blinken

AFP |
Apr 18, 2023 10:13 AM IST

A US diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan, but those inside were unharmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A U.S. diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023(REUTERS)

He said he spoke in separate phone conversations earlier on Tuesday to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, and said that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

