US disrupts Chinese-linked hacking network, seizes 7 domains

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have seized seven internet domains allegedly used by Chinese state-linked hackers to target critical infrastructure and computer networks in the United States and overseas, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

The seizures, announced on October 8, targeted two hacking tools allegedly operated by cyber actors working for Integrity Technology Group. (Representational Photo/AFP)

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The seizures, announced on October 8, targeted two hacking tools allegedly operated by cyber actors working for Integrity Technology Group, a Beijing-based cybersecurity company with contracts with Chinese authorities, the TET report said. The tools were reportedly used to identify security vulnerabilities, gain unauthorised access to computer networks and steal information.

A joint cybersecurity advisory issued by US and allied agencies said hackers enabled by Integrity Tech combined automated scanning, networks of compromised devices and targeted intrusions to steal sensitive information from organisations worldwide, including US critical infrastructure operators.

According to the report, a federal magistrate judge in Pennsylvania approved the seizure warrant on October 6, authorising the domains to be redirected to FBI-controlled servers. The Justice Department has not announced criminal charges against Integrity Tech or identified individual defendants in connection with the seizures.

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The operation marks the second public US disruption of Integrity Tech-linked hacking infrastructure in two years. In September 2024, the FBI dismantled a network of more than 200,000 infected internet-connected devices, including home routers and cameras, which investigators said had been used for cyber operations. A newly unsealed FBI affidavit, however, indicated that tools linked to Integrity Tech remained accessible afterward.

One tool, known as Microscan, was allegedly used to scan computer networks for vulnerabilities that hackers could later exploit. Investigators identified scanning activity involving a South Carolina power company, airports in Japan and Poland, a multinational nonprofit organisation and Taiwanese companies operating in the natural gas and electricity sectors.

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The court filings did not establish that those organisations were successfully breached, although investigators said two Taiwanese universities were hacked after their networks had been scanned.

A second tool, FishHub, was reportedly used in targeted phishing campaigns to trick victims into opening malicious content. It could then deliver software allowing attackers to remotely control computers, search files and transfer stolen information. The Justice Department said around 20 Taiwanese universities were confirmed victims of FishHub activity.

FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Brett Leatherman said the Chinese regime relies on contractor and enabling companies to expand the reach of its cyber activity, adding that exposing and disrupting such entities makes it harder to target American networks and infrastructure.

Integrity Tech was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in January 2025 over its alleged role in cyber operations attributed to Chinese state-sponsored hackers. The company rejected the allegations at the time, saying they lacked a factual basis and maintaining that it operated legally.

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China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, responding on October 9, rejected what she described as politically motivated misinformation and accused Washington of double standards, according to TET.

The UK also sanctioned Integrity Tech in December 2025 over its alleged involvement in cyber operations targeting British public-sector systems.

The joint advisory identified targets across government services, critical manufacturing, healthcare and information technology. It also warned that hackers used mass scanning and targeted attacks to steal credentials, maintain unauthorised access and extract sensitive files and emails.

The agencies urged government bodies and critical infrastructure operators to search their networks for evidence of compromise, fix known vulnerabilities, disable unnecessary services and strengthen account protections, the TET report said.