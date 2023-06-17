US eases eligibility norms for those awaiting Green Card: Details

US eased norms by releasing policy guidance on the eligibility criteria for those waiting for green cards to work and stay in America, just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released new guidelines regarding eligibility criteria for initial and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD)- expected to help Indian technology professionals seeking Green Card or permanent residency.

A Green Card is known officially as a Permanent Resident Card.(AP)

A Green Card is issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently. The USCIS guidance details specific requirements that applicants must meet to be eligible for an initial EAD based on compelling circumstances which include being the principal beneficiary of an approved Form I-140, being in valid non-immigrant status or authorised grace period, not having filed an adjustment of status application, and meeting certain biometrics and criminal background requirements.

USCIS will also exercise discretion to determine whether an applicant demonstrates compelling circumstances justifying employment authorisation issuance.

“These measures are a significant step towards supporting individuals facing challenging situations and ensuring their ability to work lawfully in the United States,” Ajay Bhutoria said.

The non-exhaustive list of qualifying circumstances offers individuals an opportunity to present evidence supporting their case, he said, “For instance, individuals with approved immigrant visa petitions in oversubscribed categories or chargeability areas may submit evidence like school or higher education enrollment records, mortgage records, or long-term lease records to demonstrate compelling circumstances."

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US president Joe Biden. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US congress on June 22.

