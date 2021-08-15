Home / World News / US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place after receiving reports of gunfire at the international airport
The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place after receiving reports of gunfire at the international airport

  • US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place, says airport reportedly taking fire.
AP | , Kabul
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST

The US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place, saying it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

