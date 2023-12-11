US, EU dislike COP28 draft sans fossil fuel deal: 'Far away from what...'

The United States and European powers called Monday for a more ambitious deal on fossil fuels at the UN climate summit in Dubai after the Emirati host proposed a draft agreement that falls short of a phase-out.

The United States, European Union and low-lying island nations have pressed for the final deal to include language on winding down the use of fossil fuels.

But the text presented by the COP28 presidency, which is headed by the CEO of the UAE's national oil company, included a list of actions that countries "could" take, including "reducing" the consumption and production of fossil fuels.

"This text is clearly insufficient and disappointing," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Dubai, calling it "far away from what the world needs for a turning point".

The United States, whose envoy John Kerry was negotiating in Dubai, voiced appreciation to the Emiratis but sought changes.

"The mitigation section, including the issue of fossil fuels, needs to be substantially strengthened, and the finance section contains inaccuracies that must be fixed," a State Department spokesperson said.

The European Union's climate chief, Wopke Hoekstra, told reporters that the text contains elements that "we simply cannot accept."

The proposal is "clearly insufficient and not adequate to addressing the problem we are here to address."

Jaber has urged countries to reach a consensus by the time the 13-day summit is due to officially end on Tuesday, but chances of meeting his deadline appear remote.

"Scientists are crystal clear about what is needed. And on the top of that list is phasing out fossil fuels," Hoekstra said.

"We will talk as long as necessary and we will do our utmost as the European Union to arrive at what the world needs," he added.

France's minister of energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, also called for change on the fossil-fuel language.

"This text is insufficient. There are elements that are not acceptable as they are. It's a disappointment," she said.

